Transcript for Health secretary's future in question

President trump is denying reports that he intends to remove Alex a's are as secretary of health and human services ABC's and then fill up with terra is in Washington. With more on that good morning announced. None of mold. Apple sources tell ABC news the president has grown increasingly. Sources say frustrations came to a head over is ours handling of the removal of doctor Rick Wright who oversaw development of vaccines and medicines to combat rotavirus. Politico first reported that the White House was planning to replace. In one of nearly forty tweets or re tweets the president sent on Sunday alone. He called the report is speaking news and sent Alex is doing an excellent job the tweets came in place of the White House briefing Sunday. According to the Washington Post. President tribe has spoken for thirteen hours at corona virus press conferences over the past three weeks. And during that time an analysis by the post shows the president spent two hours are on attacks. 45 minutes praising himself into his team nine minutes promoting the malaria drug had dropped the corps queen and four and a half minutes offering sympathy for the victims. And we expect the White House briefings to resume at five this afternoon and the first since Friday and it. All right and as think you.

