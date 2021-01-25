-
Now Playing: Vice President-elect Harris to be escorted by Eugene Goodman during inauguration
-
Now Playing: ‘Hero’ officers who stood against pro-Trump mob speak out
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old hero
-
Now Playing: Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs set the stage for Super Bowl LV
-
Now Playing: Biden to sign 'Buy American' plan, end transgender military ban on Monday
-
Now Playing: Biden to impose new travel bans as alarm of new COVID-19 variants grow
-
Now Playing: Michigan town searches for $1B lottery winner
-
Now Playing: New glimmer of hope in the fight against COVID
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci on how new travel bans could affect spread of new COVID-19 variants
-
Now Playing: These chocolate covered peanut butter bananas are a healthy and easy snack
-
Now Playing: How to budget your money for a year
-
Now Playing: Amazon driver finds abandoned baby
-
Now Playing: Biden administration to reinstate travel restrictions, including for South Africa
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for 2 escaped Phoenix inmates
-
Now Playing: Police SUV seen plowing through crowd in Tacoma, Washington
-
Now Playing: Snow falls in California’s Joshua Tree National Park
-
Now Playing: 5 people, including pregnant woman, fatally shot in Indianapolis
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse video captures stunning sunrise in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Schumer says Trump trial will be fair but quick