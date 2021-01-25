Transcript for Hero Amazon driver

This Maureen an Amazon delivery driver being hailed a hero after finding this baby abandoned on the side of the road in Houston. When women mostly all of the assays. Are going to be okay. On being on that also listen I love. Surveillance video capturing the moment a carjacking suspect lacked the five month old Indian on the streets. Less than a mile from where the as TV was stolen the baby's mother frantically calling 911. Eat at our I've or. Let her fighting vehicle. You are who I thought Laura without. The baby was left alone in his car seat for more than twenty minutes the video shows six vehicles driving by during nap time. But then Amazon driver Juan Carlos floor is stopping after he spotted the boy then rushing into the nearest house yes. Then he's been maybe beatles' let it is why I didn't. I think and then they decided on the underside of the three. Floor is then flagging police. Who brought the mother over to reunite with her son. We are shocked. This Maureen police are closely looking at surveillance video from neighbor Myrna Garcia's home as they try to find that carjacker. I just think is and we felt like it in wind putting it definitely watching over that baby and feet. Are being a mom I can only imagine leg and mama's going through. This morning on 108. After being police are still searching for the cents.

