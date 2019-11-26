Transcript for A hero’s welcome

Heating up here on the East Coast and all over the Twitter verse was a bit of a K nine controversy. Unfolding at the White House. OK so this involves Conan be hero dog injured in the raid that killed the founder of crisis and will again this year again to sort it all out for us is this really. A controversy McCain I'd controversy act that's that's right governor tried sorted out for us this morning. Conan has recovered from the injure injury sustained on that delta force mission overseas. And this morning Conan is back on American soil swapping the dog house for the White House. A hero's welcome at the White House for Conan the dog who helped take out prices leader Abu bock or public Dottie president trump the First Lady and vice president pence recognizing the Belgian Malinois. With a plaque and certificate for going above and beyond taking Conan for a walk from the Oval Office. To the Rose Garden. I was only about. Coated himself. Don't eight tough. Cookie. And nobody's gonna miss we have done it. A tough cookie for shirt and a very good boy or Izzy but the president and vice president using male pronoun in reference to Conan coming Israeli air. Story. Real joy to be able help. Those some of comments fans say she's a very good girl. The White House offering conflicting reports throughout the afternoon on Monday at one point confirming Conan is a good point which would make sense several outlets reporting Conan is named after or male comedian Conan O'Brien. But then reporters fetching a correction to that story. Collins a girl but wait. Update Conan is back to being a male per White House aides. One thing everyone can agree on coney and a courageous canines is very deserving of all of that recognition. And those had scratches to of course. So reporters also asked the president and if you would be interested in adopting Conan. But the president said that Conan is not ready for retirement just yet and is technically still a working dog tails or feet. Yes boy girl hero. They're doubt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.