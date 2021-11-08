Transcript for High school coaches charged with murder

In Georgia to basketball coaches are now facing murder charges in connection with the death of a teenage player. ABC's negative breezy and reports is could be a first of its kind legal case. This Maureen too high school basketball coaches are charged with murder any heat related death of a Georgia basketball player. The assistant coach sought money struggling knew how hot it was and did not stop the practice sixteen year old a money belt died in August 2019. After running training drilled outside during one of the hottest days of the year. According to an autopsy report obtained by the Atlanta journal constitution. Bella tempted to run with the girls for the last lap but was unable and did a fast paced walk then while riding to stairs. As miss bell near the top she leaned into the rail and then went lip. She died after suffering from hyper stormy and rapped on dialysis a condition when muscle tissue breaks down which can lead to kidney failure. You have the fact that they didn't have any kind of measures to stop her from having the heat stroke to help her recover if she had it. No ice bats notes. A grand jury has indicted coaches the roast a walker is scary and Dwight Palmer on second degree murder child cruelty in the second degree. Involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. The Dina Bell's death temperatures in Italy and a hit 97 degrees with a feel like temperature of a hundred in three. Which may have violated the county's guidelines on outdoor workouts bells Stanley says there were encouraged by the charges been filed. But they're still greeting their shocking lines. She was taking college classes in high school so she had enough credits you pry would have been a sophomore our first day in college. According to the L tourney this is a first time head coach has been charged with murder. Among his parents still exclusively to ignore it and air act in an interview coming up. Yeah. There are Megan thank you.

