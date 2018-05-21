Highlights: 'American Idol' finale, part 1

More
Three singers are still standing after bringing their A-game ahead of tonight's final episode, where a winner will be announced. ABC News' Will Ganss breaks down the top moments.
3:35 | 05/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Highlights: 'American Idol' finale, part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55320209,"title":"Highlights: 'American Idol' finale, part 1","duration":"3:35","description":"Three singers are still standing after bringing their A-game ahead of tonight's final episode, where a winner will be announced. ABC News' Will Ganss breaks down the top moments.","url":"/WNN/video/highlights-american-idol-finale-part-55320209","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.