Transcript for Hiking trail death mystery

We turn now to the growing mystery surrounding the deaths of a California couple and their baby on a popular hiking trail. ABC many timber is in reports the autopsy is a raising more questions than answers. This morning friends of the family mysteriously found dead near Yosemite National Park remembering them as a carrying Glavine and happy family calling their citing death absolutely devastating. Last week Stanley friends reported Ellen Chung her husband John dearest their one year old daughter and the family dog misty. After they feel to return from a hike along the trail in the Sierra national forest. Helping family including their canine. You know deceased and so we're looking for answers. Their bodies found after a twelve hours searched with no visible signs of trauma and no suicide note. I've never seen an incident like this or there's zero explanation. Authorities now searching for answers investigators initially believing the Stanley died from carbon monoxide poisoning from nearby mines that now they're considering it toxic algae blooms as a potential ties. If you drink some of the water either by mistake or purposefully. You can take some of that water and a sign of bacteria that are present and the toxins that they're producing into your body. Autopsy is of the bodies Perdue seems few clues authorities are now waiting for the toxicology reports. Which could take several week. I've been here twenty years and I'm irons. You know seeing a lot of things but I have never seen an incident like this there's zero explanation. The Forest Service had signs warning hikers this toxic bacteria. The EA as warmer wet there might he county board DX. Injured and thank you thank you.

