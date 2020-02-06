Transcript for Hope and humanity amid protests

I don't want are all part of normal. Garden has a Florida trooper embracing a protestor in Miami moments of humanity and healing like this one in New York. The highest ranking uniformed member of the NYPD. Taking a knee and hugging protesters on Monday in Washington Square Park. The same king and queen. Both similar to be seen across the country in West Hollywood. From Spokane to Santa Clara to Lexington Kentucky. Protesters and police officers coming together in Philadelphia who. The bishop of the archdiocese of El Paso kneeling in solidarity with protesters there in taxes in Denver nine minutes of silence in remembrance of George Floyd. This man in Pittsburgh sharing a case of water with local law enforcement. Don't get a hearing now. It's. Up demonstrators staying positive in brief moments of levity like this one in New Jersey. Across the Hudson River music back in New York City also. And when some protesters turned to violence others stepped in to help. Immovable a group of black men linking arms to protect an officer separated from his unit and just a few miles away dozens of white women separated police from protesters. The Empire State Building going dark on Monday night to honor George Floyd that these moments of humility and humanity between peaceful protesters and police. Are offering rays of light by themselves. And hope. This morning on a Tenet. There's a viral. Posts from LeBron James is going around saying well the media show you this and yes he shares it probably media organizations and abroad. There it is sir we showed a two year.

