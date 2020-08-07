Transcript for Hospitals reaching capacity

This morning hospitals across the country are being pushed to their limits we are days away from overrunning our hospitals at least 28 states. Now reporting a jump in admitted corona virus patients. As some icy use begin to overflow into emergency rooms. Here Ventura county California they're running out of dad's. And every hospital in the county there's many Colvin picked. Who are very sick. In Florida only 16% of all icu beds in the state are still available as tensions over masks reached a boiling points but yeah. This man in a Fort Myers, Florida cost though it's protein after a woman asked him to cover his face. It comes as a World Health Organization acknowledges the virus could be more contagious than they thought saying it's possible the virus is airborne. Meanwhile the surging cases at 1421. States to slam the brakes on reopening. Including California where the State Capitol was forced to shut down for the next week after the virus sickened at least five lawmakers. The US death total now exceed a 131000. People but on Tuesday president trump making this false claim. What we're doing very very well. Again mortality rate the lowest anywhere in the world. Even the nation's top corona virus expert is disputing the claim is a false narrative. To take comfort. In a no lo would rate of death in fact DUS reported more than a thousand new deaths on Tuesday alone. Accounting for a quarter of new deaths worldwide. And the university Washington is now project dean. More than 208000. Deaths in the US by November 1. This so many other things that are very dangerous and bad about this virus. Don't get yourself into fools complacency despite the persistent climbing deaths the White House is upping the pressure for states to reopen schools in the fall. So we're very much going to put pressure on. Governors and everybody else open the schools. To get him open. And it's very important. Some governors in Sistine still there are not ready to make a decision we're not gonna say. Children should go back to school until we know it's safe. But admits the new numbers some encouraging news for the first time in nearly four months Connecticut reporting no new Kobe death. And Long Island once a hotbed for the corona virus now clear to start phase four and the reopening process today. Back to president trump this week he's saying you left school formally withdraw from the World Health Organization next July. In response Joseph Biden tweet it he will rejoin The Daily Show it collect on his first day president.

