Transcript for Hospitals reporting staff shortages

Turning to the pandemic a new forecast warns the number of Americans in the hospital with code that could double by mid September. We learned overnight about new precautions being taken from Florida to organ the CDC reports a troubling spike in -- that's. In just the last week. This morning frustrated health care workers making a desperate police. As a suffer from burnout and petite. The nurses are exhausted. No not only physically emotionally. In Oklahoma City visitor says hospitals are overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients I want Oklahoma City face all. What we see. Every day they would be in line for the vaccination. In Kentucky more than twenty hospitals report critical staffing shortages. In Mississippi emergency management officials are deploying 1000 health care workers to assist dozens of struggling hospitals. Over the deaths are up 23% nationwide at the last week. And when it comes to hospitalizations. The CDC says unvaccinated people are 29 times. Were likely to be hospitalized and vaccinated people the good news is vaccinations are at a six week high. The bad news is the delta variant is taking a tool. Vaccine effectiveness at preventing infection dropped from 91% before the delta variant to 66% now. But officials insist the vaccines remain highly effective. And preventing severe illness including in pregnant women but the CDC says three out of four expecting moms have still not been vaccinated including Haley Richardson. A nurse who was six months pregnant when she died from cove it meanwhile more Americans are falling victim to misinformation. Taking diver and act in a drug meant for horses. The drugs intended for veterinary use are made with higher doses of the medication for use in large animals. And can be highly toxic in humans. Is in control and Arkansas now reporting a spike in calls from people with Covert symptoms who took the drug. Even as schools reopen the battle over mask mandates rages across the country. In Orlando Florida masks will be required beginning next week after a lengthy talks with parents across the country in organ a more drastic measure. A new outdoor mass requirement will take effect Friday. There's also a new development in the debate over booster shots clinics in West Virginia are now giving out third shots of the vaccine after the governor criticized federal officials. For taking too long to approve them.

