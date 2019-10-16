Transcript for House Democrats dismiss demands for official vote in impeachment probe

Now to the impeachment showdown in washing tennis and several developments overnight house Democrats are dismissing Republican demands for an official vote on the impeachment investigation. It comes as more president comes closest allies refused to hand over documents about Ukraine. This morning ABC news has confirmed the White House is now conducting its own internal review a president from shall I phone call to the president of Ukraine. Now the center of the impeachment investigation. The internal review is looking into how or rough transcript of the call. Was placed in a private server meanwhile on Capitol Hill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the house will not hold a vote to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry saying a formal vote is not required by the constitution. They can't defend if president. Going to process we're not going. That decision has seen as a blow to Republicans. Who say Democrats are not running appear impeachment process. It appears they have no intention of letting norms. President. Or basic due process stand in the way and Pacific council and out the president. This morning vice president Mike Pence is refusing to hand over documents related to Ukraine and the white house budget office says it will not comply with the subpoena. House investigators now say their case for obstruction is mounting. But even as that case for obstruction continues to build. We are nonetheless continuing to get good and important information. From these courageous witnesses. Last night a key State Department official wrapped up ten hours of closed door testimony a lawmaker at the deposition says George Kent told house investigators that in May. Acting chief of staff make more brainy organized a meeting between energy secretary Rick Peary. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon someone in US on board to Ukraine Kurt Volker. Kent says when it came to policy matters in Ukraine he was instructed to defer to broker someone in period. Who call themselves to three amigos and defer to their meg going around the established policy making channels the mean time the president's personal warrior Rudy Giuliani is also deploying a congressional subpoena. To hand over documents. Giuliani is being scrutinized and accuse of running a rogue operation to push Ukraine. To investigate the president's political rival Joseph Biden and his son hunter federal prosecutors are looking into Giuliani's business ties should these two men. Senior lot fewer Giuliani of one of Trump's hotels I can't wait to come back I think indicates those. Those men are now behind bars charged with illegally funneling foreign money into political campaigns including pacs supporting president trop. They both work with Giuliani in Ukraine. Giuliani said the company owned by one of the men have paid him 500000 dollars last year legal advice or consulting or technology. Giuliani says his firm has seventeen years of experience in this area of work. As the so call three amigos are members of congress have already heard from purple core ambassador someone testifies tomorrow and Rick Perry has been subpoena.

