House Democrats expected to released impeachment report

More
Republicans released their own official response, claiming President Trump did nothing wrong. ABC News Ines de La Cuetara reports.
2:38 | 12/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House Democrats expected to released impeachment report

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:38","description":"Republicans released their own official response, claiming President Trump did nothing wrong. ABC News Ines de La Cuetara reports. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"67461438","title":"House Democrats expected to released impeachment report","url":"/WNN/video/house-democrats-expected-released-impeachment-report-67461438"}