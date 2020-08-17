Transcript for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls chamber back from recess

This morning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi taking the dramatic step of calling the chamber back to Washington for a rare session this weekend. To deal with the unfolding crisis at the US Postal Service. More Americans are expected to vote by mail than ever before in the November election because of the pandemic the head of the agency Lewis do joy is now accused of trying to silence millions of voters but putting in place cost cutting measures. The critics say is slowing mail delivery Democrats are calling for to joy to testify by the end of the month. Men and women have died for them and their right to vote. And to do this is disgraceful. The post office is already warning 46 states and Washington DC that ballots might not be delivered in time to be counted with the White House and Democrats at odds over corona virus relief package. Funding for the agency is on hold for now. Over the weekend the -- administration echoed unfounded claims that Millen voting leads to voter fraud do you realize how an accurate the voter rolls are we just people just living around. Allowing the people die off it takes a long time for states and they'll put this together safely and securely and gold rush this through its disaster waiting to happen after reports surfaced in recent weeks of postal workers removing those iconic blue mail collection boxes from street corners in multiple states. The agency now says it will hold further removals for ninety days citing quote recent customer concerns did joy a major Republican donor an ally of the president to control of the agency in June and has pledged to modernize the agency to make it more efficient the president defended him this weekend. He's a fantastic man who wants it. He wants to make the post stuff is great again but this morning critics say the president realizes a lower voter turnout would improve his chances of winning a second term. What you all witnessing is a president of the United States who is doing everything he tend to suppress the vote. Make it hall ought to put people to engage in mail in balloting. And now concerns are growing over whether the slowdown of the post office will affect other deliveries like medication. And he checked. When he needs insulin he cannot just hope and pray that the mail gets delivered on time. My dad's life is being put at risk because of dirty politics. Sources say attorneys general from at least six states are considering legal action to protect the Postal Service as soon as this week.

