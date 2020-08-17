-
Now Playing: Congress called back amidst uproar over postal service
-
Now Playing: 'I don't know if I will ever vote Republican again': Former Trump voter
-
Now Playing: Trump continues his baseless attacks against mail-in voting
-
Now Playing: Unique Democratic National Convention begins amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: Democrats call for resignation of postmaster general as USPS funds are slashed
-
Now Playing: Trump '(throwing) a wet blanket on the legitimacy of this election': Rahm Emanuel
-
Now Playing: 'Trump definitely still has a shot at reelection': Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: 'Case closed' on Kamala Harris citizenship question: Trump campaign adviser
-
Now Playing: 'There's overwhelming understanding that Donald Trump must be defeated': Sanders
-
Now Playing: The Democratic National Convention kicks off tomorrow in Milwaukee
-
Now Playing: How Black women secured Kamala Harris' nomination
-
Now Playing: Postal Service's concerns over mail-in voting
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, August 14, 2020
-
Now Playing: Biden picks Harris as running mate, spars with Trump over masks, mail-in voting
-
Now Playing: Israel-UAE deal ‘lowers the barriers’: Former ambassador
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 14, 2020
-
Now Playing: President Trump continues personal attacks against Sen. Kamala Harris