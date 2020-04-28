Transcript for Household products in short supply

Now to the household products in short supply weeks into this pandemic some paper products are still hard to fine and a shortage of other products could last until summer. This morning to house whole supply chain is getting a much needed re field. I went next month or two you're gonna see probably four walls of toilet paper shortages of some products are easing but consumers are still having to search for you sanitize or. Paper towels and tissues. And of course toilet paper. Panic buying is really what occurred so people to spot and asked experts say the shortages right now were caused by our shopping habits at the start of this pandemic. The issue until papers this is that man is very constant sell its dynamic has and he sees analogy. And still win the pennant demand that was going on because of the krona buyers hit. The toilet paper manufacturers they were just caught off guard Georgia Pacific the company behind brands like Angel soften quote to northern. Says demand for toilet paper has increased by 40%. And there working as fast as they can't to keep up. We're making one point five million more role day. Across systems related products. Can. Shipping now passes we can. It's not a time. The supply catching up to. Dealers some major manufacturers are even selling toilet paper on their web sites directly to consumers. Like Sharman where you combine is so call for overall. The loss the typical barely one month it's thirteen inches wide costing nearly thirty dollars. Even if the supply of paper products begins to catch up to demand shortages of cleaning products enhance sanitize or may not improve until the summer. That's because the chemicals and those items come from China. The best in by Satan get people's this is that. I would she need don't buy any more because it does impact the supply should adversely. And so the dilemma we have is that your neighbors your friends your mom or dad they can't people's parks because you me out. You know a certain amount in your closet. More shortages are expected in the fall before possible second wave of corona virus.

