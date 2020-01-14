Transcript for Houston Astros fire manager and general manager

We turn now to the cheating scandal rocking Major League Baseball the Houston Astros. Asked fired their manager and their general manager. It comes after an investigation found the Astros were stealing signs from rival teams but the question many people are asking as. Why no players are being punished. This morning anger and disappointment across Houston. And Major League speaks. All I was there through all the hard years and now like to see that they can success taken away sort of bias. Mike breaking the rules of the game was a little hard to see. A league investigation found the Astros stole signs from opposing pitchers. Giving their hitters an advantage during their World Series championship season between seventy. It the the team fired manager AJ hits in general manager Geoff Hoon now shortly after the league suspended them is tough today. I've had a lot of tough days over the years. So yeah this is this is stuff one. Who now apologized in a statement overnight but denied he the cheater saying he did not know rules were being broke and I am deeply upset that I weather and informed of any misconduct because I would have stopped it. Hence also apologized and he didn't endorse or participate in the science doing practice but the league's investigation reveals virtually all of the Astros players who knew of the scheme. The league says the team used the camera in the outfield stands that could see the catcher signal to the pitcher. Someone from the Astros who have been set at this table with a monitor of the camera feed and being on a trash can to let the batter know what pitch was coming. One sports writer says you can hear the trash can beat Pitt in this video. This game it's September 47 teams with week for the team pulled seems when. The Astros now face a record five million dollar fine and will lose several top draft picks in the next two years. But no players will be punished the commissioner noted in the league's report that punishing the players. Would be impractical given the large number of players and bald. And the fact that media goes players now play for other clubs the investigation now turns to Boston Red Sox manager Alex core. Who served as bench coach for the Astros before taking the job in Boston. The league's report calls core an active participant in the scheme. And now the Red Sox are under investigation for allegedly stealing signs in the 2018 thieves then when they won the World Series. And our sister network ESPN reports the discipline for Cora is going to be harsh the Red Sox did not immediately comment.

