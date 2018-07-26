Transcript for Hundreds of homes threatened by raging fire

We're also following a developing story back in this country a raging wildfire in Southern California has exploded in size. Forcing evacuations of an entire town at least five homes have been destroyed hundreds are threatened. And investigators now say they've tracked down the person responsible. Police have arrested a man in connection with the fast moving wildfire in the San Bernardino national forest. The suspect is charged with arson after allegedly starting a brush fire can. That quickly spread to thousands of acres other culprit. The weather on a couple of factors were contending with right now the temperatures in the win several homes have already been destroyed and authorities have ordered the entire community of idle wild. Some 121000 people to evacuate witnesses describe the scene as apocalyptic. We've got told to get ready to evacuate and fifteen minutes later this. Don't you have no intention and a half now evacuations are also in effect for several camps in the mountains packed with kids for summer we had orchestra rehearsed. And then lunch and during launched huge. Plume of smoke came over the camp and. Was pretty traumatized and for a lot of the students farther north another major fire is keeping Yosemite National Park closed the flames outside the park have now scorched more than 40000. Acres one hotel manager says 25% of guests for the season already canceled. We're very very dependent on terrorism just like the rest of the community and this is our peak season. In the east it's the rain that won't quit Hershey park in Pennsylvania is closed with flood waters overtaking the popular amusement park. ABC's David Curley is in nearby homeless down more than ten inches of rain in 5 days here in central Pennsylvania com pounding the problem. When debris clogged the bridge a dumpster over here. Creating even more flooding and in Washington DC rescue crews saved the driver of this mail truck swept away in the floods. And rivers throughout the region are still rising. Let us torrential rains are heading other parts of the northeast today we will have the forecast for you and just a few minutes.

