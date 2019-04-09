Transcript for Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas

Good Wednesday morning thank you for joining us we begin this half hour with the apocalyptic scenes in the Bahamas. Working Dorian decimating town after town wiped out homes resorts everything in this past. But the official death. Now at seven and expected to climb the US Coast Guard is springing into action assisting local authorities with search and rescue missions. People are waiting through rising water to get to dry ground a major portion of the country now inundated with flooding. And take a look at these jaw dropping images of the destruction showing Grand Bahama before. And after the storm the light blue shows everything that's now covered by water including the airport. From high above you can see the scope of the destruction in the Bahamas. Islands in under ruined buildings obliterated roofs ripped off cars and boats tossed around. A warehouse roof blown away at the same act this school. An airport runway under water hurricane Dorian was parked over these islands forward day and a half with wind up to a 185. Miles an hour. At the height of the storm the storm surge coming ashore covering everything in sight. A family braving the high water fleeing their homes in chest deep water carrying their two dogs. Now that the storm is past the humanitarian disaster is emerging. Neighbors in Freeport using small boats and jet skis to evacuate people stranded by high water. Among the dozens rescued here one man telling CNN of gulf war he faced during a 21 foot storm surge. We were doing all right and tell the water kept coming up and all the appliances. Were going around the house like a washing machine. That's called the I got hit with something in there. And my poor little wife. Got hypothermia. As she was standing on top of that. Kitchens. Cabinets until they disintegrated. And that I Ike Ike I kept where there and then she just drowned on me from the start. Could now. Rescuers still have not recovered her body they are priority right now is the living. Facilities are overflowing his hospital clinic has become a makeshift shelter. Officials don't know how much longer they can stay open. The Red Cross estimates 60000. People here will meet clean water and food that's because many neighborhoods are on livable. More than half the homes in marsh harbor are destroyed by one estimate thirteen thousand homes across Grand Bahama and the abaco islands are destroyed. US Coast Guard has planes and helicopters in the Bahamas delivering aid in helping with search and rescue missions can. Helicopter behind me. Then they're running patient. The prime minister realistic but determined. BI in the midst. Of one of the greatest mass crisis. In that country's history unions especially after acronyms. Very resilient. And as one relief worker put it it's not rebuilding we have to start again and you can see why they say that. After seeing it those incredible images of damaged.

