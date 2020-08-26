Transcript for Hurricane Laura on collision course with Gulf Coast

This morning millions in the path of Turkey and Laura are bracing for landfall we don't have the resources to go Dora nor pulpit while their homes and have no intention of doing the deadly hurricane is building speed and strength as it moves north. Party killing at least 24 people. And carving a devastating path through the Caribbean in Cuba the wind already so strong this homeless flipped upside down. Laura is expected to slam the Gulf Coast as a category three storm in less than 24 hours coastal areas bracing for up to thirteen feet of storm surge too big impact. That is destructive winds and life threatening storm surge well and what we said thirty miles from the coast here Lake Charles and obviously surrounded by water we will see a water rise of over ten feet potentially north. On interstate tech. Damn waste from Texas to Louisiana now scrambling to get to safety once it gets passed a category two with the search issues there's no way I'm on take that chance. Nursing homes have been emptying out storm businesses are boarding up colleges are busting out students. We urge people to take action sooner than later because other whether or get worse. The traffic's going to be worse. Long lines a bumper to bumper traffic in Galveston bringing back memories of the chaotic and deadly evacuation in 2005 before Hurricane Rita. Which calls massive gridlock in the heat. The evacuation ended up causing more deaths than the storm itself officials in the region are staggering evacuation orders to avoid a repeat of that chaos. But now new worries for the nation's fourth largest city any movement Dolores track particular right over Houston putting nearly seven million people in the cross hairs.

