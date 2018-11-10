Hurricane Michael turns deadly

The storm made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds, washing away homes and killing at least two. ABC News' Maggie Rulli reports.
2:23 | 10/11/18

Hurricane Michael turns deadly

