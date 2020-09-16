Transcript for Hurricane Sally grows into Category 2 storm overnight

This morning hurricane selling equally willing to push war. Up to thirty inches of rain and more than ten feet of storm surge expected to slam the coolest lines crumbled like TT Pensacola. The National Weather Service in now warning. Some areas fifties historic life threatening flash floods this. Great. In this hey Phil fifteen. Office in Mississippi the storm is expected to dump. Four months of rain in just 24 hour worse and in fla. Trees toppled by the wings dunks. Slighted by the waves in a bar should not lose by heavy winds. Crashing into this bridge that fans should. Back cinnamon and pentagon says autumn morning all that mr. Simmons unprecedented and against this and then with the continued. And in Alabama. Kato outside due back at the wind it's an Easter aren't at the weight it. The united get the rain nick Kevin and see some residents from grinding out the storm after floodwaters caught off Clifton road. We've literally handed opener coming in the windows and the -- what are. And he can't and I hope the doors yet to keep it well but. Earlier Tuesday neighborhoods more already fled it. And at least two floating casinos and broke loose from their Maurice as the wings intensifying. Boom was crushing and the big concern this morning that man's fault could coincide with today's high tight. I mean did get a station could be even worse. Unlike Laura at this normal won't move through quickly in that's the real concern here is the duration of this from a can sit on public some areas. For gays and bring ego flash floods and life threatening storm surge Kenneth Mona yes a real slow remember how when Lopez there live along the suit because thank you.

