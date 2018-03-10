-
Now Playing: This summer's wackiest ice cream trends
-
Now Playing: This unicorn churro ice cream sandwich will make your wildest summer dreams come true
-
Now Playing: Five extreme ice-cream shops in New York City that you must try before summer ends
-
Now Playing: These over-the-top ice cream cones are everything we've dreamed of and more
-
Now Playing: Burglary ring targeting celebrities busted
-
Now Playing: Trump mocks accuser at Mississippi rally
-
Now Playing: Trump family committed financial fraud: Report
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Trump family taxes
-
Now Playing: This ice cream stretches
-
Now Playing: Mom of teen attacked by shark speaks out
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: FitBit helps identify murder suspect
-
Now Playing: Checking out the latest bicycle gadgets
-
Now Playing: First lady heads to Africa
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: FBI begins interviews
-
Now Playing: Ford and Kavanaugh testify
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Smallfoot' and 'Night School'
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Tiger Woods' comeback
-
Now Playing: Impact of Kavanaugh battle
-
Now Playing: Deadly South Carolina plane crash
-
Now Playing: High emotions during Kavanaugh hearing