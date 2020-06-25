Transcript for Ikea falling bookcase warning

This morning a near tragedy caught on camera. Two year old twins and California climbing on a bookcase in their bedroom when it suddenly falls on top of that. Neither of the girls was hurt but their mother Nicole poker tells USA today my babies could have died. I did everything right I did everything I should have Oka says the six foot boat show purchased at IKEA is secure to the wall with the eight green instructions and equipment provided by the store. IKEA officials said in a statement they are grateful that the children were not seriously injured. We are currently reviewing the video to get a better understanding of the details focus session series of video as a warning and has no plans to sue IKEA. Four years ago the retailer reached a fifty million dollar settlement with three came police. Toddlers were killed by another IKEA Dresser according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission 459. Children have died in tip over incidents since 2000. And about 20000 kids are injured each year that are taking cracked a ten men and just follow your dresses down all your pets shouts down and do it. Today and 2017 and any camera you talk caught twin to your boys climbing on their IKEA Dresser which is not anchored to the wall. When it fell and trapped one of the boys underneath his brother miraculously push the peace or furniture allowing his twin to wriggle free. He's question a follow of his night and it does it was like butter it was snippet just have spread out but then it was very closely are completely lucky. Then in June of last year I keel released a line of tip over resistant furniture aimed at preventing deaths and injuries.

