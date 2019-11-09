Transcript for Illinois teen’s medical mystery

Couple of minutes. Full repeal this whole thing just a few hours from right now. Riley horn herbal remember any of this kiran I hope all is an old. Highlight try to pull back and I killer. That's because her memory resent every 2 hours and every morning the same panicked realization. When she wakes up in the morning she thinks it's June 11. June 11 the day Riley was accidentally kicked in the head by a student crowd surfing during a dance but after dozens of seizures in countless hospital visits. Riley's doctors say her case is still a medical mystery. There's nothing medically wrong I think he would see anything medically you can't see it in question now on that M friar CT scan. The emotional Cole also devastating. My brother passed away. Last week and she palate has no idea. And we tell every day but she doesn't have an idea no idea about it. The former athlete and scholar taking extensive notes in classes and setting reminders on her phone. To look over those notes hours later even the most mundane of tasks have become difficult. At school Riley can't remember where her locker it is. I know it's hard for them as much as it's hard for me irate people who star understand there's it's like a movie. A movie that mom is desperate to find a happy ending for. They told us. That she made us feel like that's for ever and I've not okay with that. And a teenager herself just once remember some of the best times of pro life I'm not hateful memory. Or was really scared. The Horner Finley says they're desperately searching for answers and second opinions research showing. That after six months of short term memory loss that damage can become irreversible. Wow I really hope this family finds answers and finds answers fast sports it's just I can imagine what that's like for her and her family to watch sending prayers and well wishes to him. I think the world here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.