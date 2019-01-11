Transcript for Impeachment resolution passes

But now to the other big story this morning that boat to move for with the impeachment investigation and Washington Democrats passed the resolution but not a single Republican joined them. The partisan battle comes as a new poll shows the nation divided with a narrow majority of people. In favor of impeaching and removing president trump from office ABC's mega to have risen and is here to tell us what's next morning Magid. Good morning Kenneth engine may at Democrats say they want to move quickly telling ABC news. These hearings could start in the next two to three weeks. A historic vote on Capitol Hill a bitterly divided House of Representatives. Voting to formally move the impeachment inquiry Ford. This new phase sets the stage for another round of hearings this time open to the public. When we move into open session. Both parties will have an equal opportunity to question. Any witnesses that are called. Republicans are still calling the process unfair accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election. And promise team to defend the president's that we won't go on the record and say. That the president did nothing. Inappropriate. Very. But on Stephen cold air Thursday night House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists dean it isn't personal saying she's defending democracy the most important for the American people. To realize and understand is no one is above the law. This comes as another White House official Tim Morse in testified that military aid to Ukraine was held up until their leaders committed to investigate Joseph Biden and his son hunter. But Morse and also said he sought nothing illegal about the quid pro quo. At the center of the impeachment inquiry. And president trumped continuing to defend himself telling former British politician Nigel for arrives on his radio show could she did nothing wrong. So hoax. And you know high crimes and misdemeanors well what's a high crime and misdemeanor we have a very appropriate conversation. And Democrats want to start hearings as early as mid November witnesses who have already testified behind closed doors could do it again. This time in public which means. All of this can be plane on tax opt out on television Gary scene yet Democrats definitely appear to be moving. The rapid pace thank you Megan.

