Transcript for Impeachment showdown

Now to the impeachment showdown House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the house will begin drafting articles of impeachment against president trump. Overnight she addressed the claim by her critics that she meets the president it follows a combative moment when she told a reporter. Don't mess with me. Meanwhile on the campaign trail a tense confrontation between former vice president Joseph Biden and a voter clashing about hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine. ABC's Andrea for GE joins us with. All the developments Andrea good morning. Good morning Marcy. This all comes about two months after the speaker announced an impeachment inquiry meanwhile president truck continues to call it a hoax. After two months of investigation in the house will move to impeach president trump is slowly not to proceed. It would say any president any future president whoever she or he may be. Democratic or Republican. Our democracy is gone. The investigation started after it was revealed the president asked Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joseph Biden. As the administration withheld nearly 400 million dollars in military aid to the country. Pelosi had initially resisted the move but says the president left her no choice but to act the president says he's not worried no matter. Reza house Republicans argue this is the democrats' plan all along with the speaker. Announcement she has weakened this nation. It was not new news they always had this. Pre written timeline. From the day they got sworn in. The house speaker told a reporter the decision isn't personal it's about the constitution. Any doctor. This is about the constitution of the United States I don't hate anyone. So don't mess with snake when it comes to words like that. Meanwhile on the campaign trail in Iowa a heated exchange between former vice president Joseph Biden and a voter. When the man has yet been biting helped his son get a sweetheart deal in Ukraine in exchange for access to then President Obama. Let's environment that's not true and no one has ever said that no actor that biting in fifteen after the exchange that he didn't lose his temper. And on Monday Democrats leading the impeachment investigation will present more evidence before the committee. That is now drafting the articles of impeachment. With his timeline it's possible the president could be impeached by the house before Christmas a trial in the senate woman follow. Can after the president tweeting to Democrats that are going to impeach me. Do it fast Andrea thank you.

