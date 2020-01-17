Transcript for Impeachment trial underway in the Senate

We begin with the historic impeachment trial of president dropped. It is now officially under way in the senate just hours after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swore in the senators. Who'll decide president trumps faith. A battle is being waged over whether any witnesses will be call. Meanwhile I'm not a partisan watchdog has now come forward to say the trump administration broke the law. I withholding military aid to Ukraine big issue at the center of the impeachment debate. ABC's creator Mitchell is here with details on what happens next created that morning. Good morning to you Kenneth engine they the senate has adjourned for the long holiday weekend but behind closed doors Republicans and Democrats are working to prepare legal briefs due Saturday and Monday. And the president's defense has until tomorrow to respond to a summons. Pretrial proceedings are under way after an historic day Chief Justice John Roberts taking the oath to oversee the trial against president trump swearing in the senator's. So help you god lead manager on an shift formally presenting the two articles of impeachment. Impeaching Donald John trump president of the United States for high crimes and misdemeanors. Democrats trying to make a case that the president pressured Ukraine into investigating political rival Joseph Biden. That was the most important thing is for him to stay down from the four years them. I was all about 20/20 there's no other reason for doing it. A claim the president denies. Don't know where it comes from though nothing about it. I can only tell you this thing is a big hoax harness denies those claims saying he'd be willing to testify. Meantime the Government Accountability Office a nonpartisan watchdog group says the trump administration broke the law and withholding aid to Ukraine. The White House denies the claim. Now at least one Republican senator Susan Collins from Maine says she's likely to want to hear further witness testimony. But I'm she'll hold off on making a final decision until opening arguments are presented. Kenneth and again as opening arguments kick off on Tuesday after the MOK holiday Corina thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.