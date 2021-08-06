Transcript for Were infant sleeper safety warnings ignored?

We turn now to the allegations that a major company ignored safety warnings about a product linked to more than fifty infant deaths. ABC's negative breezy and reports Fisher Price is in the spotlight due to the company's rock in place sleepers. This morning Mattel and its subsidiary Fisher Price are under fire after a popular infant sleeper was tight to more than ninety deaths worldwide. On Monday congressional lawmakers grilled executives at the toy manufacturer. Over why it took over a decade tumor called product that was known to cause dozens of infant deaths. McAllen and its subsidiary Fisher Price a walked away with. More than 200. Million. Dollars the sleeper with that padded seat was the first of its kind to allow infants to sleep that an incline. Mattel Delhi nearly five million of them but critics say the rocket play did not follow safety guidelines. Which called for babies to sleep on their backs on hard surfaces. Our investigation shows that Mattel did not consult with a single. Pediatrician. Or conduct a single scientific study to find out if it was safe for babies to sleep at an angle. Internal documents also show that over the decade this product Purcell. With Mattel repeatedly ignored. Urgent warnings. On Monday he tells CEO offering condolences to parents who lost their children. While defending the product saying it was safe when used in accordance with its instructions and safety warnings. It sleep it was designed and developed following extensive research medical advice. Safety analyses. And more than a year. Of testing and review. It's Fisher Price took the rock and play off the market in 2019. After dozens of intense suffered accidental suffocation. A Washington Post investigation found that the company had only consulted once the only physician about the product safety and that physician later lost his medical license. Fisher Price just last week called to similar products that you wouldn't want to see a plea lighter and the Florida one rocket blasts there. There are. Megan thank you.

