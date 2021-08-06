-
Now Playing: Congressional report finds Fisher-Price ignored warnings about Rock ‘n Play Sleeper
-
Now Playing: Squirrel takes leap of faith
-
Now Playing: Get ready for the return of the rude houseguest!
-
Now Playing: Viral high school graduate on front lines of abortion debate
-
Now Playing: Grammy-nominated musician Crowder does these 5 things to protect his mental health
-
Now Playing: How to make ooey gooey 'Marshmallow Popcorn Balls at home with only 4 ingredients
-
Now Playing: Author shows ‘long road’ of gender transition through comic strips
-
Now Playing: College baseball player lands foul ball into umpire's pocket
-
Now Playing: 5 governors offering money to go back to work
-
Now Playing: Summer’s hottest toys
-
Now Playing: Military vet and his pit bulls are changing misconceptions about dogs — and people
-
Now Playing: Sisters create hospitality business in honor of late grandmother
-
Now Playing: Children operate lemonade stand for a good cause
-
Now Playing: 5 common but dangerous bugs to avoid when outdoors this summer
-
Now Playing: ‘Cruising’ back to normal
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Honors Pride Month: 'Life Out Loud' Podcast
-
Now Playing: 'GMA's' Global Grill lands on Brazil!
-
Now Playing: Post-pandemic wedding planning and trends
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals: Summer accessories