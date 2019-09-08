Insomniac Kitchen: Tuna Tartar

More
WNN producer Kris Campbell teams up with "Not Another Cooking Show" host Stephen Cusato to learn how to make tuna tartar -- with a twist.
4:36 | 08/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Insomniac Kitchen: Tuna Tartar

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:36","description":"WNN producer Kris Campbell teams up with \"Not Another Cooking Show\" host Stephen Cusato to learn how to make tuna tartar -- with a twist.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"64875411","title":"Insomniac Kitchen: Tuna Tartar","url":"/WNN/video/insomniac-kitchen-tuna-tartar-64875411"}