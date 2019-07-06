Transcript for Insomniac Theater: 'Dark Phoenix' and 'Late Night'

Time now for our insomniac theatre previewing two movies hoping to knock got developed from the top spot at the box office this week. In this morning we're starting with the twelfth installment in the X-Men series dark Phoenix though the story of one of the X men's most beloved characters. Jeanne graded as she evolves into the car. Phoenix after initiatives base goes. Do I think the better questions. Something's happening to me. It's controllable. Good feels good. The dark mimic starring James McAvoy and Michael fast vendor. And Jennifer Lawrence and distributed by our parent company Disney. Is going only a dismal 23%. Flat on rotten tomatoes may Downey writes it's both join a list and boring emit X. Franchise should have quit while it was ahead rights and Peter Travers is even more blunt writing. If this botched job doesn't just suck big time it's the worst movie ever MX men series. And my good defense about this move didn't fall back on well. Next to a comedy about the world of late night comedy and a Thompson started as a legendary talk show host to the world turns. Some heat turning when she hires her only female staff writer who's determined to prove he's not just a diversity higher. We need to hire a woman who gave their work knows what it's annual doesn't look a new product coming into giving me higher assessments of my comic effect. I will not. She's not trying to silence your strong female woman of color spirit passion and me to block block block. Given right it would no experience write something. Co starring Mandy hailing late night is scoring a solid 78%. On rotten tomatoes AO Scott. Rights at rather than skirting the complacency and hypocrisy of television. It's objects of the medium to a vigorous expo leading scrub in the name of feminism and Katie Waltz apparently feels it doesn't go far enough. So they're split.

