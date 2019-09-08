Transcript for Insomniac Theater: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' and 'The Kitchen'

Let's go to the movies now time now for our insomniac theatre previewing two movies opening at the box office this weekend and this morning were getting into the early Halloween spirit scary stories to tell and the dark. Is being some iconic children's book series centers on a haunted mansion a young girl with horrible secrets and her book of terrible stories that's. Terrifying. Hynix going on Tommie Smith and Tommy whose name was in the book there's no way it's actually. And he he would have been in the book is exactly was happened earlier in. My god. Is stellar job the senior in the next to right rate it like air. Apps. Tall. Obviously the stories are coming to life. And that looks pretty having so good at it doesn't critics are looking at hair loving scary stories on the dark giving it is solid. 81%. On rotten tomato half. Monica conceal writes it's effectively spooky working both as he potentials on the red Dee Lee drug in this Baltic catnip for readers of the original trilogy. And Edward Douglas calls it the perfect throwback to old school Har Har. And that is stalled judge of sitting around a campfire and telling stories to freaked each other out. Silence if that's and it looks good pilots. Next to a highly promoted crime drama the kitchen stars Melissa McCarthy Tiffany had dish and Elisabeth Moss. As the wives of Irish mobsters in the 1970s who take over organized crime operations. In New York city's gritty hell's kitchen neighborhood. After the FBI arrests their husbands. It's actually from months left other offenses. Very very. Divers are organized crime children and take care. You go. We've got no money can even make an impact quickly came last night. I mean family in the past. Forty years without protection and laid out enough and full. Town this afternoon Clinton anything but if they. Determine that have forgotten what family means so we remind. This so many people were excited about this but critics are aiding the kitchen. Giving it only get 20%. Splat on rotten tomatoes only Berman writes the women are game but there's not enough heat in the kitchen. And Richard Lawson says eight crashes and burdens. In spectacular fashion except so surprising news biggest star mega stars everyone was excited about this movie but. Oh well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.