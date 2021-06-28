-
Now Playing: 18 Tourists Dead in Fiery Hot Air Balloon Accident
-
Now Playing: Hot air balloon crash kills 5 in New Mexico
-
Now Playing: Pink double rainbow spotted over Missouri
-
Now Playing: California surfer hospitalized after great white shark bite
-
Now Playing: Former AG Barr says Trump's election fraud claims were found to be false
-
Now Playing: US launches airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militias
-
Now Playing: Families of condo victims help in identification
-
Now Playing: Collapsed condo rescue efforts enter fifth day
-
Now Playing: Delta variant fuels COVID cases in states with low vaccination rates
-
Now Playing: A brand new spelling bee
-
Now Playing: Historic heat wave grips part of the West
-
Now Playing: Biden orders airstrikes near Iraq-Syria border
-
Now Playing: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief details search efforts in building collapse
-
Now Playing: Families of those missing in Miami building collapse await answers
-
Now Playing: Death toll climbs to 9 people in Miami building collapse
-
Now Playing: 21-year-old tourist shot in back on visit to NYC
-
Now Playing: Officials give update on Surfside apartment building collapse
-
Now Playing: Officials continue search for survivors of apartment building collapse