Transcript for Investigation underway into deadly balloon crash

Now to that tragic crash of the sky over New Mexico a hot air balloon plummeting to the ground over the weekend and this morning the investigation is just getting underway. The blue moon has an urgent well and they blew up this morning new details about the victims of this hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque. The balloons gondola hitting a power line catching fire and crashing to the ground all got the pirates are sure. Witnesses rushed to help with the basket burst into flames. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Another died at the hospital all had strong ties to the local school system among them Susan Montoya a beloved assistant principal the balloon ride was a gift from her colleagues. Susan was moving to another school next year. So staff at Georgia O'Keeffe chipped in funds to purchase a balloon ride for Susan and three guests as a farewell gift. It was their way of showing season how much they loved and appreciated her. Her husband John Montoya was a special education teacher he was the kind of person that made you remember that there was kindness. In this world they were due to celebrate their 21 wedding anniversary next week they're still loving people they want to each other they load. Every one they met and it. Didn't hate you belong to know them to lot of them. The pilot of the balloon Nicholas muskie was the father of a school counselor and on board. More and Martinez and his wife Mary Moore into in the school's district's security team after retiring from the police force. I hope they they know that they made a significant difference there's other people's lives. And this is the deadliest balloon crash in New Mexico history no word on the cause but officials. We'll look at weather window was a factor.

