Transcript for Investigators confirm remains of missing Army soldier

Now to the latest on the killing of an ethic he and the Fort Hood soldier last seen back in April this morning I suspect in the case. We'll make her first court appearance ABC's Andrew dim bird has the latest. This morning more than two months later confirmation that investigators have identified the remains of army soldier finessing DN. As her family claims the army did not take her disappearance seriously. I'm not there's an immense fame. And green mean in my room because an elemental and I want actually wants justice. Guillen was last seen April 22 outside her barracks at Fort Hood in Killy in Texas investigators found her remains in late June. Twenty miles from the base why it happened. Flights at this time. Investigators say army specialist Aaron Robinson took his own life after being identified as a suspect. This morning his alleged accomplice Cecily Aggie lark will make her first court appearance accused of helping dismember and hide DN's body. At U Lar is the estranged wife of a former soldier at Fort Hood. According to attorneys for yen's family angle are told investigators that year and saw a picture of her on Robinson's phone and threatened to report Robinson for adult tree which is a crime in the military. But the yen's family does not believe that was the motive they say Robinson was sexually harassing TN. In asses spot air. Her sisters also it's not like an asset to wherever where someone's work yet fairly elite is she. It is important about the sexual harassment. Investigators say they found no evidence that DN was sexually harassed army officials are defending their handling of the case what I was able to his share was tempered by my responsibility. To protect the integrity of the investigation. So that we today. Time for NASA. Be. Prosecute those responsible for this travesty. DS family meanwhile is calling for a congressional investigation. Into how. How this case was handled as for Cecily Agha Lar if convicted she faces up to twenty years in prison. Kenneth Mona. Andrew thank you.

