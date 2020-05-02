Transcript for Iowa Caucus chaos

We turn out to the caucus chaos in Iowa more results trickled an overnight but still no winner has been declared. This morning to candidates are expressing their frustration as we learn more about the behind the chaos. Overnight he commuter jets are taking a victory. And. Himself with the winner of the Iowa Caucuses even with results still being tallied they say fit there was still waiting on more master concert. But now we know without any doubt. Is that our vision has been validated. And it validates scorer. The kid somewhere disputed. Wondered. All its worst state law. Yeah. As Buddha jets celebrated in front of a New Hampshire crowd. New video surfaced of a caucus Goer in Iowa changing her vote to senator Elizabeth Warren after learning that Buddha judge is gay. Any anything and we need to find out. Yeah I want anybody that I. Yeah. But with 71% of precincts reporting. Buddha jets sits atop the filled this morning nearly edging out senator Bernie Sanders. While former vice president Joseph Biden slips to 15% in fourth place just two points ahead of senator Amy Klobuchar. There's some reason and Ohio walked. That I haven't a little Buddha trouble counting votes. They ought to. Get it together and release them all of the data that's what we need. For hours later we're still trying to trigger what happened and I'm yeah. At this rate New Hampshire might deter slowed after. The Iowa Democratic Party is now taking heat for the meltdown the cheer blamed the coding error in the app used to report caucus results as chair of the party. I apologize deeply. This morning the Democratic National Committee says the app will not be used again. In an interview with Bloomberg News the company behind the app blames a bug that calls catastrophic impact. Adding they're disappointed the app created an issue that meet the caucus Devoe called. We really feel terrible about that. In just hours after the caucus this arc early time job posting by the company seeking a so call clawing its success represented it. As a result of the chaos of Iowa Michael Bloomberg is now planning to double his spending on TV ads going forward.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.