Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks resume

Negotiators are expected to meet today to discuss a potential deal between Israel and Hamas. It comes as top Israeli officials reportedly may face arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court

April 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live