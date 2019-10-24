Transcript for Take your jack-o’-lantern to the next level

You might scream. You may get scooped. Here's Johnny. Because these pumpkins are scary good. Yeah. There's the artistic creations of Mark Evans and Chris Soria AK a the media pumpkin carvers mean Chris have been friends since we're kids and we're both in a lifelong artists and we're both very competitive with each other and so we're conflict trying to like. One up each other were like who can do a cooler pump in this here crawling in as we've been celebrating Halloween as like an art form since we were high school and really like. Always trying to push the boundaries of what's next what started as competition between friends has led to a spook the least successful business operations. Clark and Chris work in other mediums year round as fearless illustrators and painters. But they carve out this time of year for the pumpkins the season is a good three months for us in September October November. With the majority of the taking place in October is that they peseta hollowing. Is the super bowl of the pumpkin carbon carbon fees and absolutely. And these guys are the champs. Hired by major companies for seasonal promotions. Or for big events like weddings and sometimes by an average Joseph who once an above average Jacko lantern. Art museums ask the guys to re create the classics. It's what the media pumpkin carvers called their artist series you know we spend maybe twelve to sixteen hours on each one of those but there. They're worth it they better jackal lanterns life spans are short but then something like this which is stunning and beautiful and so called a look at. It did. Hard for you to know that this time that a month from now this probably hope being here. It's it's something that we have come to embrace it's something that is ephemeral and it's meant to be enjoyed in the moment until as the orders come in marking Chris higher up to twenty extra artist help carve and get those pumpkins out the door in time. The guys working two styles of carving acting like this and sculpting like this. But if you're sticking to the basics this year don't worry that hunting pros have tips and tricks to treat your jackal littered well this spooky season. When picking the perfect pumpkin start with the stent. You wanna call since then the health understand is often indicative. The health of the pumpkins so if it's a flimsy stand before. It doesn't look that healthy the pumpkin is probably also. Not in the best shape don't pick up enough bites them to stick to stem not a handle next tip skinny is always better. So you wanna pick it up it if it feels super light that means the walls of the pumpkin are going to be thinner and that's just you know allow for a lot less thing to help. When your carving your pumpkin don't cut a hole in the top two got it. In the eighty acts say it looks worse and it will decompose faster. Instead we cut out instead out of the back where you don't see. A very clean cut kind of some sort of geometric shape that fits back into the pumpkin. The guy sees a light bull instead of a candle and staple the pumpkin hearts back together for support. Time to lake. Speaking of bringing things back to life if you're Jacquelyn it is dying of premature death. And you want to keep them around a bit longer you fill a bucket with water and ice. News relay a capital bleach and use emerged with optical light out of pumpkin. And needs to merge the pumpkin in the ice water. No ice water kinda like. Shocks it back to life. There you have it viewers may not be maniac material but I'm sure your pumpkin will turn out gored it is nonetheless.

