Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend in federal custody

And we turn now to the FBI arresting Jeffrey Epstein is a longtime associate of land Maxwell the British socialite has been charged with helping to recruit under age girls. For the convicted sex offender agents say she was hiding in New Hampshire and kept at least fifteen big accounts as she evaded the authorities. That is until now. This morning the alleged co conspirator and accuse recruiter and Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking network. Is behind bars she pretended to be a woman big could trust. All the while she was setting him up. To be sexually abused by Epstein. LN Maxwell at Steve's former girlfriend was arrested Thursday in New Hampshire before appearing in court via video chat the FBI calling the former British socialite. A villain in the Epstein Tsonga. Maxwell was among Aristide's closest associates. And helped him exploit girls. Who were as young. As fourteen years old Maxwell is charged with six counts including conspiracy and perjury she's accused of facilitating Epstein sex crimes. And enticing minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts Maxwell played a critical role in helping Eckstein to identify. A friend and grim. Minor victims for abuse. In some cases Maxwell. Participated in the abuse herself. The arrests coming nearly a year after at Steen was charged in a federal indictment with sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. Epstein dying weeks later in federal custody after an apparent suicide this case against Coleen Maxwell. Is there prequel to the earlier case that we brought against Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell has kept a low profile since Epstein to death but investigators say they kept a close Juan. Each should slow that a way to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire. Continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims of the trauma inflicted upon them years ago. Four years Maxwell has been accused by dozens of young women. A helping to procure and groom young girls for add steam overnight one of those alleged victims Virginia due Frey tweeting her reaction. Saying quote orange is a new plot. Thank you to the FBI and anyone involved in the arrest of this insidious creature hope that judge throws the book at her. So so so happy she's finally where she belongs. The indictment alleging Maxwell would quote normalize sexual abuse by discussing sexual topics and dressing in front of the victim being present when a minor victim was and dries. And or being present for sex acts involving a minor victim and Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein is a network of a neighbor's stole from me. They arrived in the at my unit. They definitely. My innocent. And myself worked. Maxwell has consistently denied allegations. If convicted she could faced 35 years in prison. And Maxwell is also being sued by three women who claims she and Epstein work together to abuse them. Coming up later on Good Morning America we'll hear from the lawyer representing dozens of that's teen's alleged victims.

