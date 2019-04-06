Transcript for 'Jeopardy!' winning streak ends

Do we gave you guys at the end up an Arab left final jeopardy for James hole sour after more than six weeks worth of shows. That winning streak is over but the man they call jeopardy James. Has more than 2.4 million reasons to be happy. ABC's will dances here with a look at the street good morning well a good morning well Ken Jennings can rest easy this morning. Because his record is safe jeopardy James finally losing after 32 games here's a look back at how hits historic run came to an end. You do the show was gonna run out of money or jeopardy James was going to lose. Last night we got our answer this 27 year old librarian just defeated James holds Howard to end his 32 game winning streak who is Emma Boettcher. Why are lucky charms yes. And in a while James going in the final jeopardy a few thousand dollars behind badgers the category Shakespeare's time probing them for James. It's not to be one saves his answer regret. But his wager not enough to take down Emma ma wrote her thesis at Princeton about Shakespeare's plays. And James walking away from the show with no all time winningest record. Please I'm 58000 dollars behind Ken Jennings James tweeting to and you win this round but it jeopardy ever gives me 432 chance games look out. But James did walk away with 2462216. Dollars. That's an average of 77000. Per game answering correctly 97%. Of the time holding the top fifteen daily money we'll. James congratulating you champ Angel with a high five wishing her well sweeting congratulations to am on a world beating performance. There's no greater honor than knowing an opponent had to play a perfect game to defeat me the same ending his jeopardy run with this sentimental moment. Want a get well card from his daughters to host Alex to back that that was very sweeter. One more reason to remember jeopardy teams and his historic run on the show. And it sure was fun to watch wasn't it that entire last episode by the way all three contestants only missed one question total between the three of them. And don't worry if you're a fan of jeopardy James will be back for the next edition of Japanese tournament of champions. So sad to see that come to went mostly because we. We all hope it will figured he was gonna top Ken Jennings right he was still clung it was 330 he averaged like 76 grant an episode yet. Crazy. Raising loud maybe next time food expo.

