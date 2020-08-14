Transcript for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen expecting third child

We're locked. Aren't John Christy Luna and miles have always kept it real. Part of the reason why America has fallen in love with dance really well. But this morning to surprise announcement that no one saw coming. The family of four and is growing. Christie in John revealing a small baby bump at the end of his brand new music video for why hailed. What is I would say ample circle moment because Johnny Siebert Matt on the media so is there any Sherry another major milestone. I went I met him. The director John stereo video made the couples very first introduction Chris and I admit. Homer at thirteen. 1006. He sums of pictures of this beautiful young lady named Christa TU. And passer in the video. And of course we did hit it off. And we started dating. Flash forward fourteen years and Christie is confirming there is in fact it B be on board. This therapy. Want. The daily who puts the social and social media officially adding one more. Between them John and Chris he had 26 million Twitter followers and 41 million instead Graham followers is hardest day that. That antley is the royal so India. It is aired its agency Christie and bury people aren't Twitter I just her honesty and her candid Beecher how she. Jest keeps it real. Christine keeping it real. Well that's one thing we can count on for shirts. Yeah. So this pregnancy announcement is especially happy news in the past Christie's been open about fertility issues and her IVF process. Let's of this means more adorable video of Kristi and John's kids we always. Yet. They have the unit in May think here is little kids and I love their vulnerability in how open they yes. Other than that song again. Good life news during this pandemic when you can thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.