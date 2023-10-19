Joran van der Sloot’s confession on tape

We’re now hearing from him, in his own words, describe what happened to Alabama teen Natalee Holloway in Aruba. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.

October 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live