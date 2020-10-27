Transcript for Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court

This morning a political win for president trump one week before the election. Just Amy Tony Barrett will replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court after taking the constitutional oath from justice Clarence Thomas. During a rare evening ceremony at the White House. With most other people let the event wearing a mask very try to distance herself from the politics swirling around the nomination. It is that Chad that status to resist her policy preferences. It would be dereliction of duty for her to givens it and the ceremony coming just hours after the Republican led senate confirmed Barrett cementing a six to three conservative majority on the bench at 48 years old parent will be the youngest member of the court. And will likely be their for generations. We've gone a little last four years will be on done. Sooner or later by the next election. It won't be able much about. For all around boat. Democrats argue Baird's confirmation is too close to the election and they claim it threatens the future of obamacare as well as civil and abortion rights. The American people. Will suffer the consequences. Of judge Paris far right. Out of the mainstream views for generations. Some Democrats teaching to social media overnight with three words expand the court. Joseph Biden has been pressed on whether he would increase the number of justices on the court if he's elected. Biden has only said he would appoint a commission to study judicial reform. I think we may now have the most conservative Supreme Court and maybe a hundred years hands if the Democrats aren't in a position to actually implement or at least consider structural reform and potential court expansion. We need we may see really dramatic changes. To the kind of body of American law constitutional and statutory. In the meantime this morning Twitter is flagging another post from president trump as misleading after he claimed there were quote problems and discrepancies with mail in ballots. All over the USA must have final total on November 3. It comes as both candidates announce an aggressive final push in battleground states. Firstly Maloney trump heading to Pennsylvania today her first solo campaign event this cycle and president from visits three states today alone. Michigan Wisconsin and Nebraska. Overnight Biden steam announcing stops this week in six states. And now the White House is defending senior advisor Jared Kushner after commissioner said this about wash Americans. And one thing we've seen a lot of big the black community which is mostly Democrat is that. President trumps policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about but she can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful. Congresswoman are releasing quote Jared Kushner is the face avoid privilege and nepotism he doesn't want to change your -- broken system because he benefits from it. White house Press Secretary QB Mac in any writing that it's quote disgusting to see Internet trolls taking senior advisor geared Kushner out of contact. As they tried to distract for president trumps undeniable record. Of accomplishments for the black community. It now appears the president is planning to host an election night party. At his Washington hotel his campaign has invited donors to quote joint team trump at the election night party in my favorite hotel.

