We turn out to Washington where the house has kicked off a fiery debate on the articles of impeachment against president trump. Democrats accuse the president of he trained the nation by going on a constitutional. Crime spree but Republicans say that Democrats are quote just out to get them. In the meantime we've learned the president may soon hire a famous attorney to join his legal team. He BC's Rita Marshal is on Capitol Hill we're screen up more fireworks are expected today good morning to you. DNA good morning lawmakers that more than three hours last they arguing for and against impeachment forty members of that committee offering opening statements. Where you as you said more fireworks will be expected later this morning when they reconvene ahead of that vote. Each side or drink devotes only moment in history with the other side on the wrong side. Report back to 2000 not. And say this is the year you put a dagger in minority rots I hope that none of us attempt to justify behavior. Now we know in our heart is wrong. The fiery debate to last only eat into the night Republicans just crying when they quality hot garbage impeachment. Congress doesn't get to remove a president just because they don't like him. But Democrats counter this no more than politics a huge in the president of cheating and pointing to the thirty hours of public testimony and twelve witnesses. As evidence saying it's clear president committed high crimes and misdemeanors. Wrong is wrong from your workplace to the White House. There's no time to spare here no time to waste this is a constitutional crime spree. As the debate continued the white house office that was responsible for putting a hold on the military aid Ukraine sending a legal memo saying they wanted to be sure the 400 million dollars was being spent. In an efficient and effective manner consistent with the purpose for which the funds were appropriate add. The letter dated December 11 doesn't explain why the president first asked about the aid or if it was used to put pressure on Ukraine to investigate the Biden's. And now sources tell ABC the president is considering an addition to his legal team controversial lawyer Alan Dershowitz. When they reconvene later this morning Republicans have the opportunity to add amendments although there are my could have of those making a substantive changes. The committee is planning on voting this down by the end of the day it'll then head over to the full house floor for a vote sometime early next week. Kenneth today Serena thank you.

