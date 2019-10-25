Transcript for Justice Department announces probe into Russia investigation

The big story in Washington this morning as the Russian investigation there's word that attorney general William Barr has now launched a criminal investigation. How the Russian probe got started there were called the Russell probe looking at interference in the 26 election. And it with special counsel Robert lawless report. This new development means the Justice Department is now essentially investigating itself. Democrats are blasting the move calling this an attempt by president prompt to get political revenge ABC's NFL locker Tara has the new details this morning and as good morning. And good morning Kenneth and Hayley president tried repeatedly called me wrestler pro illegal but already his critics are saying the effort to turn the focus back to Russia is meant to distract from the impeachment inquiry. This morning the prosecutor reviewing how Robert Mueller rusher probe came about has been granted the authority to launch a criminal investigation. Which means I'll have the power to issue subpoenas and seek a grand jury. Attorney general William Barr had previously said the FBI and other officials may have acted improperly. The president's critics blasting the move congressman Jerry Nadler in Adam Schiff writing. If the Department of Justice may be used as a tool of political retribution or to help the president with a political narrative for the next election. The rule of global suffered new and irreparable damage. The news comes as house democrats' impeachment inquiry ramps up. With a key witness this week testifying that there was a quid pro quo when president trump asked the leader of Ukraine. To investigate Joseph Biden and his son hunter. And the president praising Mac group of Republican House members who stormed a closed door impeachment hearing in protest. We're gonna go and sibling get inside Republicans have been blasting the impeachment process as unfair they want the hearings made public senator Lindsey Graham now introducing as senate resolution to condemn the house for pursuing a quote. Closed door illegitimate impeachment inquiry. So what do you say to the argument that 47 of you Republican House colleagues who serve on these committed these committees. They have the right to be and there I would say did if we pull this starchy beaten us live 47. Republican House members still lack it's not working for them. Closed up closed door hearings were held during both see Nixon and Clinton impeachment proceedings. Democrats say they will make those hearings public starting in mid November Kenneth and Hayley finance live in Washington thank you.

