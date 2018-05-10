-
Now Playing: Trump speaks out on Kavanaugh amid FBI questions
-
Now Playing: Firestorm as FBI investigation on Kavanaugh concludes
-
Now Playing: Sen. Graham booed at event while defending Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Supermarket confrontation ends in an arrest
-
Now Playing: Chicago prepares for potential protests
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh says he was 'too emotional' during testimony
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Venom' and 'A Star is Born'
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Tsunami Disaster
-
Now Playing: Elevate your tailgate
-
Now Playing: Police search for missing teacher in Maine
-
Now Playing: FBI report delivered to Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: South Carolina cop killed in deadly standoff
-
Now Playing: Burglary ring targeting celebrities busted
-
Now Playing: Trump mocks accuser at Mississippi rally
-
Now Playing: Trump family committed financial fraud: Report
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Trump family taxes
-
Now Playing: This ice cream stretches
-
Now Playing: Mom of teen attacked by shark speaks out
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: FitBit helps identify murder suspect
-
Now Playing: Checking out the latest bicycle gadgets