R Kelly denied temporary release over coronavirus concern

A federal judge said Kelly did not prove he’s in a high-risk category.
Corona virus concerns will not get our Kelly out of jail a judge yesterday denied the singer's request to be released temporarily Kelly is worried he may contract the virus. All locked up a federal judge said Kelly didn't prove he's at a high risk category Kelly's being held without bail in Chicago. On child exploitation and other charges.

