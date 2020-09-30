Transcript for Key takeaways from 1st presidential debate

It was definitely a debate like none other so we asked ABC political director Rick Klein or his thoughts. Tenet and Mona this was a chaotic mess of eight to be. Everything you thought you'd see in terms of laying up policy differences it got lost in the name calling the insults. The exaggerations the mistress a half truths this was really not a credit to either man on the stage or to the American. Presidential election at this moment. Joseph Biden knew that he needed to take the fight to Donald Hopkins and largely did that he had flashes where he was able to lay out his empathy and his vision in stark contrast president trump on Kobe's nineteen and on the economy president trump. Making clear he wants to make this debate all about Joseph Biden essentially trying to disqualify him ultimately I think this is debate that's going to be viewed as as a loss spiteful man odd. Donald top of course needs it to start putting wins on the board giving his place in the race but this was really not a debate that bit that look favorably on anyone involved. Kenneth and Mona are thinks a recline their.

