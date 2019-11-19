Transcript for Kylie Jenner’s multi-million dollar deal

This morning the world's youngest self made billionaire just got richer yeah. Kylie Jenner selling a majority stake in her company Kylie cosmetics for 600 million dollars. Cody it company that also owns cover girl and Gucci purchasing 51% of debtors beauty business the Tony two year old will stay on as the face of the brand commercial boat. Lead all creative efforts of product development and communication initiatives. She can communicate with the 150 million followers she has an answer grant and 29 mail on Twitter. After word of the sale was announced Kylie tweeted. I can't wait for all of the amazing things to come for Kylie skin and Kylie cosmetics and excited to partner with Cody to continue to expand my brands globally. This is only the beginning. Technically the beginning looked more like this. There's so. Talk to you thank you all you Jesse. How like. Twice tightly making her debut and keeping up with the card ashes back to 2007. Eight years old so time and time when he fifteen Kiley launched Kylie live kids. Have. And a product sold out in the first minute the web site crashing. The following year the company changed its name to Kylie cosmetics. And Monday sale of evaluates that company at a solid one point two billion dollars a dream any businessman or woman would want to wake up to you. Crude crass and shouldn't have. Had to get that in their Cody is a beauty brand leader and fragrances and nail care so Kylie cosmetics fans. Are already excited for Kylie perfume Kylie nail polished hopefully hit the shelves in the coming year you have to show the babies the legacy. Schools stand to get all of that got to let them. Stormy got a windfall governor away and be rising and shining I be sleeping there can't. And again as a reminder that we won't come active itself may partner over the whole controversy about self made but that was the category. Rank four are for her international payments she selected to business how they. They categorize this she herself had said she built her business using her social media following Saturday you can't admire. I that are open and we'll.

