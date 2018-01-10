Transcript for First lady heads to Africa

In the meantime the First Lady mole on your trump heads to Africa today the four nation journey highlights support for women and children. Here's Jordan fill us. Maligning a trump is going global taking her children focused be best initiative to Africa. On her first major solo international trip as First Lady. I'm so proud of the word B Sidney station is believed to hear this eight and August. And look full alert for the opportunity to take the message of my B best campaign. The many of the con cheese. And cheers and throughout Africa. Trumba set to travel to four countries on her weeklong trip making stops in Ghana Malawi Kenya and Egypt. Along the way the First Lady will visit hospitals and schools and highlight the positive impact of usaid throughout the continent. Her focus on foreign aid is a contrast to her husband's repeated calls to cut back on USS his stance. Moving forward. We are only going to give foreign aid to those who respect us. And frankly. Our. Our friends. President Trump's latest budget proposal called for slashing funding to USA by 33%. A suggestion congress ultimately rejected. An earlier this year the president made headlines for using a derogatory slur to describe some African nations during a meeting with lawmakers. But headed the first lady's trip. The president only had words of praise for the content. Oh so beautiful. What in the world and anyway. President trump for his part hasn't yet to travel to Africa as president now leery stab to the White House to see if he intends to visit at some point in the future. But so far can this and Maggie they haven't gone back to last Jordan thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.