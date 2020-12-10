Transcript for Lakers defeat Heat in Game 6 of NBA Finals

To the Los Angeles Lakers a decade in the making the party eased on with the LA lakers. Like I'm happy talk right now from water champagnes I don't know how to act exactly the lakers and LeBron James RN BA champions once again. A title worthy of a little respect. We just want our respect. Rob Walton respect to close vote homeowners respect. Organizational of their respective Laker nation won't they respect. No my damn respect to them. King James show stopping in this series averaging more than 29 points eleven point eight rebounds and eight and a half assists per game. Leading the lakers in all three of those categories. The lakers winning games six and LeBron named finals MVP for the fourth time second now only to Michael Jordan. But king James is the first to get that finals MVP title under three different franchises. To heat. The cavs and Al this LeBron faced timing his mom after deed historic win. It's a fairy tale ending for the lakers they are an Orlando worthy of Disney world of course. Cinderella castle lit up in purple and gold the Los Angeles Lakers claiming their seventeenth title on Sunday night. With a 106 to 93 win over the Miami Heat. The lakers defense on full display Sunday night in the bubble in Orlando holding BP by thirty points remotes at the game. The lakers honoring Kobe Bryant all sees in. Culminating with vick's. Their championship win. Don't share this moment right now no we know it. In general are looking down from heaven. And I know he's proud friend millions. Vanessa Bryant posted a photo of general manager rob pulling can be just saw there and wrote congratulations. Uncle. Congratulations. Lakers Kobe was right stay the course block out the noise. Which Coby Angie on out we're here to see that something tells me they're looking down there pretty proud this morning. And those lead. A lot of people are also questioning today stay in the bubble celebrate tonight or Dayton daily go home to they've been stuck in a bubble. I'm playing games don't go to sleep I think they watch world news now and then wrap it up and get on the plane to continue the party back and LA okay okay Allen analyst champagne tipsy this show is. Actually special but they're.

