Transcript for Latest ransomware attack

The men Reza more attack hit hours before the beginning of the July 4 holiday weekend experts say it appears a Russia based hacking group deployed this ransom where QIT software company Casilla the company confirming that he has suffered a sophisticated cyber attack my IT companies use Casilla software and contract services to hundreds of smaller businesses. Private security firm huntress labs says the risk somewhere spread to at least thirty IT company. More than a thousand of those companies' clients mostly small businesses have been impacted by the hacker both in the US and overseas if they are telling all of its nearly 40000 customers to disconnect your software immediately. We believe we address the issues were actually a 100% confident that we know how it happened. And meet her he needed it from Russia did carry out the attacks this could increase tensions with the U one S. Coming just two weeks after president Biden met with Russian president Vladimir pool and in Geneva warning him that Washington would hold to Moscow accountable. You know deep drive mom what's happened in this news. The security division of the Department of Homeland Security is monitoring this attack which comes on the heels of some major cyber attacks by hackers believed to be based in Russia including the Reese attacks on colonial pipeline and meat supplier JBS Russia has denied any involvement in both of those attacks in Washington think the blue bay ABC news.

