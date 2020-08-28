Transcript for Laura's devastating toll

This morning bore up pushing north triggering flash floods and heavy wind all the way to Illinois. Water still rising in me but in the south. The path of destruction left in her wake now becoming clear this place is completely gone. Cameron parish in Louisiana ground zero for Laura's landfall the first images of the wreckage devastating home stripped to their foundations. Trailers toppled and twisted and huge trees snapped like twigs by winds topping 150. Miles per hour home like. And now here in nearby Lake Charles similar scenes some of the winds from hurricane Laura. Took upper floors of this hotel. And ripped it to show let's huge branches catapulted by the wind skewering course this radio tower mangled smashing nearby buildings. And this three story floating casino wedged under a bridge. So much of what we seen here in Louisiana defies imagination. Which are looking at here is a half mile up ended rail cars each one of these things. We 65000. Pounds just west of Lake Charles a fire breaking out at this chemical plant. Sending noxious chlorine gas and smoke into the air forcing residents to stay inside their homes if they still have one. You see this slab. Yeah that's where his house lines overnight many communities still too dangerous for rescuers to reach power poles and live wires blocking all lanes in many areas. But neighbors already doing their part to start the recovery this woman even saving lama's on the loose and despite the destruction. Bank. Officials say Boras aftermath could have been for worse. When you consider the magnitude of the damage that could have occurred here. We did dodge a bullet. One reason there was less damage than predicted was the store making landfall. Further east than originally forecast.

