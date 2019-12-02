Transcript for Lawmakers reach tentative deal to keep the government open

Now to that breaking news overnight from Washington tentative deal to avoid another government shutdown Democrats and Republicans have apparently recent agreement on border security. The deal came together just as president trump a potential presidential candidate federal Rourke told dueling rallies in Texas the president saying the border wall. Will be built no matter what. ABC's Mona coasts are RD has the new. Good morning Tenet the president has long said. No while no deal he's also contemplated declaring a national emergency to get funding for his wall and this week. We may just see how far he's willing to go. After a third round of talks with negotiations stalled over the weekend congressional negotiators emerged from a closed door meeting the late last night. Reaching agreement in principle on border security. We had Smart negotiations and we're glad too. Be where we are right now. Congressional sources tell ABC news that tentative deal resolves a number of contentious issues. And would avert a possible government shut down. Not a single wireless cricket caprice in anything we want. Nobody left. That may also include president trump according to sources the deal includes the same nearly one point four billion. Initially offered by Democrats. For border barrier enhancements. An extra one point seven billion to Homeland Security. For more than 40000 beds for ice additional customs officers and technology at ports of entries. But none of the five point seven billion trump demanded for his border wall. As laborers walking up to the stage. May said that. Progress is being made with this committee. Say it out but building the wall anyway. They say that block. Residents rub egg knowledge in the deal at a campaign rally in El Paso. We'll half mile away potential Tony twenty rival and El Paso native better Aurora. Holding his own rally. The US cities of the US Mexico border are are safer in the US cities deeper in the interior. Now there is one caveat the president must say yes to the agreement for eight to go through his signature is required. By that Friday midnight deadline to avoid another partial government shut down some today Ken at the clock is ticking. It is a very big caveat I'm sure we will hear from the president on Twitter this morning's Mona thank you.

